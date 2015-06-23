June 23 Colonial Pipeline Co said its Line 3, a mixed-products pipeline, was shutdown Tuesday morning to address a system integrity issue.

Company spokesman Steve Baker said there was no leak or spill, but did not give a timeline for the restart.

The 850,000-barrel-per-day Line 3 runs from Greensboro, North Carolina to Colonial Pipeline's hub in Linden, New Jersey and moves both gasoline and distillates.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles of pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Andrew Hay)