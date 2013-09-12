By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Sept 12 Colonial Pipeline, the main artery for shipping Gulf gasoline and diesel to the East Coast, is for the first time offering discounted rates for long-term commitments from its customers to ensure more certainty of volumes.

The company launched a so-called open season to gauge shipper interest in committing to contracts of up to 10 years to ship volumes on its main gasoline and distillate pipelines.

Shippers who sign up will get a discount on rates they pay to ship, the company said. The contracts and discounts would start in 2014.

The open season lasts Thursday through Oct. 28.

The offer is a first for Colonial, which does not require shippers to sign long-term contracts, said spokesman Steve Baker.

Once certified as shippers with financial strength to pay rates as approved by the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, they can ship as they please and as space allows.

Baker said Colonial decided to make the offer to gain more certainty of expected volumes.

The pipeline is not short volumes. The main gasoline and distillate lines - Line 1 and Line 2 - have allocated space on nearly every five-day lifting cycle for more than two years because they are full.

Also, Colonial has expanded the main lines to handle more volumes. The gasoline line's 100,000 barrel-per-day expansion was completed in April, and two expansions totaling 75,000 bpd on Line 2 were finished in 2011 and 2012.

Colonial also is considering further expansions of as much as 600,000 bpd to meet growing customer demand in the Northeast, which depends heavily on gasoline imports from Europe.

Those expansions would boost fuel supply in the Northeast region by 100,000 to 600,000 bpd.

Baker said the plan to solicit long-term shipping contracts is not intended to fund the expansion projects. But the high volumes seen for the last two years may wane.

"This is for the certainty of Colonial's future, to ensure the business we have is going to be there for the next decade or longer," Baker said.

The cost to ship Colonial's entire 5,500 mile (8,900 km) network, which runs from Houston to Linden, New Jersey, is $1.90 per barrel, Baker said. Shorter distances can cost more.