Sept 24 Colony American Finance, which provides financing for investor-owned single family rental portfolios, appointed Christopher Hoeffel as chief financial officer.

Hoeffel was most recently managing director at Investcorp, where he headed real estate debt investments.

He will be based in New York, Los Angeles-based Colony American Finance said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar In Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)