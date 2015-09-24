BRIEF-Reynolds American reports Q1 EPS of $0.55
* Proposed RAI/BAT transaction obtained U.S. and Japan antitrust approvals; closing still expected to be in third quarter of 2017
Sept 24 Colony American Finance, which provides financing for investor-owned single family rental portfolios, appointed Christopher Hoeffel as chief financial officer.
Hoeffel was most recently managing director at Investcorp, where he headed real estate debt investments.
He will be based in New York, Los Angeles-based Colony American Finance said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar In Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Teranga Gold announces effective date of 1 for 5 share consolidation