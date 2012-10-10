BRUSSELS Oct 10 Danish medical supplies maker
Coloplast will pay out an extraordinary dividend if
it does not make an acquisition by next year, its chief
executive Lars Rasmussen said on Wednesday.
"If we haven't found any acquisition opportunities by then
(next year), then we will pay back extraordinary dividends to
the shareholders because we have too much cash," he said on the
sidelines of a conference in Brussels.
He added that the company, which makes products ranging from
urine bags to wound dressings, expected its EBIT margin growth
to slow to 0.5 to 1 percentage points over the next two to three
years.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)