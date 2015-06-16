(quotes from company, analyst, updates share price)

COPENHAGEN, June 16 Danish medical equipment maker Coloplast lowered its full year guidance on Tuesday due to regulatory issues in both Britain and the United States, prompting its shares to fall by as much as 12 percent.

The company, which sells colostomy bags and wound dressings, said in January the British unit, Charter Healthcare, was negatively impacted by changed procedures for prescription processing.

"It has taken longer than first expected to get our business in the UK back on track. We are seeing progress but not at the level that we had expected," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in Tuesday's announcement.

Its sales have also suffered from lower marketing activities in the United States where it is being investigated by the Department of Justice for aggressive sales practices.

The company now expects revenues to grow 7 percent organically and 12 percent in Danish crowns compared to an earlier forecast of 8-9 percent and 13-14 percent respectively.

The earnings before interest and tax margin is now seen at 32 percent, down from 34 percent.

"With two big markets like the UK and the United States lacking momentum, we have to lower our financials expectations for the year," Rasmussen said.

Shares in Coloplast traded 9 percent lower at 440.3 crowns each at 0945 GMT, underperforming a 1.5 percent fall in the Danish benchmark index OMXC20CAP.

"It reflects the fact that the expectations for Coloplast are very high, and when the company then disappoints, the share is hit much harder than it otherwise would have been," Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen said.

Before Tuesday's drop, Coloplast's shares had fallen 6.7 percent this year compared to a 21.5 percent rise in the Danish benchmark index. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)