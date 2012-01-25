COPENHAGEN, Jan 25 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast, three months to end-December (millions of Danish crowns unless otherwise stated): Q1 2011/12 Q1 2010/11 Forecast* Sales 2,654 2,541 2,677 EBIT 693 613 714 Pretax profit 650 550 689 * Forecasts are mean estimates from a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)