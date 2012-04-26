COPENHAGEN, April 26 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast on Thursday raised its expectations for its full-year core profit margin, after secon-quarter operating profits rose 34 percent and beat forecasts.

The company raised its full-year EBIT margin guidance to 28 percent from previously around 27 percent.

It repeated an organic revenue growth target of 6 percent in the 2011/2012 financial year which runs to end-September.

Second-quarter operating profit rose to 770 million Danish crowns ($136.45 million) from 575 million a year earlier, beating an average 726 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.6430 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)