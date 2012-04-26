COPENHAGEN, April 26 Danish medical supplies
maker Coloplast on Thursday raised its expectations
for its full-year core profit margin, after secon-quarter
operating profits rose 34 percent and beat forecasts.
The company raised its full-year EBIT margin guidance to 28
percent from previously around 27 percent.
It repeated an organic revenue growth target of 6 percent in
the 2011/2012 financial year which runs to end-September.
Second-quarter operating profit rose to 770 million Danish
crowns ($136.45 million) from 575 million a year earlier,
beating an average 726 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
($1 = 5.6430 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)