* Q1 EBIT 693 mln DKK, below 714 mln average fcast * Maintains full-year outlook * Says Europe, Wound and Skin Care dent sales growth * Shares fall 0.7 percent, underperforming wider market (Adds CEO comments, details, updates share price) By Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh COPENHAGEN, Jan 25 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast A/S posted a smaller than expected rise in first-quarter profit as sales growth slowed in its biggest European markets. Chief Executive Officer Lars Rasmussen said on Wednesday he was satisfied with the company's earnings performance in the quarter, though not with sales growth of 3 percent seen in Europe. "Almost 75 percent of our sales are effected here and in the first quarter we experienced lower growth rates than witnessed before. Especially, the development in Spain and France was disappointing," he said in a statement on Wednesday. The group, whose financial year runs through September, said a 3 percent fall in sales in its Wound and Skin Care division held back growth in Europe. "The sustained negative performance was mainly driven by Greece, where distributor inventories have been reduced by a substantial margin in order to reduce credit risk," it said. Predicting when sales would start showing growth in the challenged division was difficult, Rasmussen told Reuters in a telephone interview. "Earnings have seen turnaround but to be complete, the top line must follow," Rasmussen said. "I simply cannot give you a good guidance for when Wound Care will see growth again." KEEPING OUTLOOK The group stuck to its previous guidance for the full-year 2011/12 of organic revenue growth at about 6 percent, with an EBIT margin of around 27 percent. Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 693 million Danish crowns ($121 million) in the three months to end-December from 613 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The result missed an average 714 million crowns forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts. Coloplast, whose products range from urine bags to wound dressings, said revenue grew to 2.65 billion crowns in the first quarter from 2.54 billion the year before, roughly in line with analysts' average 2.68 billion crowns estimate. Sales at Coloplast's largest divisions Ostomy and Continence grew 7 percent and 5 percent respectively, just in line with and below analysts' forecasts respectively. Shares in Coloplast fell 0.7 percent at 1350 GMT, underperforming a flat Copenhagen benchmark index "The result is primarily on the weak side," said Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen. "It is particularly the Wound and Skin Care division which has negative organic growth ... and is developing worse than expected. "Also Continence is weaker than expected and growth in Europe has been weak," he said. Coloplast was in a good position to participate in consolidation in the sector due to low debt and a good level of earnings, Rasmussen said. ($1 = 5.7278 Danish crowns) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Cowell)