* Q2 EBIT 770 mln DKK vs 726 mln forecast
* Company raises EBIT margin outlook slightly
* Board approves new strategy for future growth
* Shares rise 3.8 percent in negative wider market
COPENHAGEN, April 26 Danish medical supplies
maker Coloplast nudged up its full-year operating
profit forecast on Thursday after second-quarter profits beat
forecasts and said it would invest up to 1 billion crowns ($177
million) in future growth.
The maker of healthcare products ranging from urine bags to
wound dressings raised the forecast for its margin on earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) to about 28 percent from 27
percent, and kept its organic revenue growth forecast of 6
percent for the financial year which runs to end-September.
Analysts had expected a cut in the outlook after
first-quarter results in February failed to meet forecasts.
Shares in Coloplast were up 3.8 percent by 1250 GMT after
initially jumping about 5 percent after the report, against a
0.8 percent fall in the Copenhagen benchmark index.
"Coloplast chose, surprisingly, not to cut its outlook for
organic revenue growth in 2011/12," Jyske Bank analyst Frank
Andersen said.
"We had expected that Coloplast would downgrade as a result
of challenges in southern Europe," Andersen said.
The board of directors approved on Thursday an updated
strategy for the next three to five years which aimed to
accelerate growth, with a new focus on growing in markets
outside Europe, Coloplast said in a statement.
"We have over the past four years improved the company's
profitability significantly which means that we are now ready to
invest up to 1 billion crowns in growth during the next five
years while maintaining earnings in line with the best in the
market," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in the statement.
Future investments would aim to maintain and strengthen
Coloplast's position as market leader in Europe, strengthen
growth in developed markets outside Europe, such as the United
States, Canada, Japan and Australia, and boost expansion into
new markets including China, it said.
"Coloplast's long-term financial ambition is to outgrow the
market while achieving earnings margins that are in line with
the best performing med-tech companies," it said.
BEATING FORECASTS
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 34 percent to
770 million crowns ($137 million) in the three months to
end-March from 575 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
The result exceeded an average 726 million crowns forecast
in a Reuters survey of analysts.
"The second quarter developed strongly ... not least Wound
and Skin Care, which grew organically for the first time in
several quarters," said Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen.
The division's sales grew 2.4 percent in the quarter.
Future growth in the Wound and Skin care division would come
from markets outside Europe, Rasmussen said.
The company said its EBIT margin in the second quarter rose
to 29 percent from 23 percent a year earlier.
Revenue grew to 2.69 billion crowns in the second quarter
from 2.46 billion a year earlier, also above analysts' average
2.63 billion crowns estimate in the survey.
The second-quarter result was aided by stronger revenue in
Coloplast's two largest businesses, Ostomy and Continence care,
which combined generated 2.03 billion crowns in revenue.
Revenue from the Ostomy business grew 7.7 percent and from
Continence care by 14 percent, in line with and above analysts'
forecasts.
($1=5.6430 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)