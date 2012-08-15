* EBIT 901 mln DKK vs forecast 840 mln

* Raises EBIT margin guidance to around 29 pct for full year

* Shares up 1.1 pct (Adds background, detail)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 Danish medical supplies maker Coloplast raised its margin forecast for the full year on Wednesday and repeated it would focus on growing outside Europe ahead as it reported forecast-beating quarterly profits.

Coloplast, which makes products ranging from urine bags to wound dressings, said it was looking to boost growth in Japan, the United States, Canada and Australia and wanted to move into new markets.

"The future investments should maintain and strengthen our position as market leader in Europe, strengthening growth in the developed markets outside Europe as well as providing greater expansion into new markets, including China," it said in a statement.

The company, which said earlier in the year it would invest up to 1 billion Danish crowns ($166 million) in measures to boost growth, said it was currently assessing long-term opportunities.

In the third quarter, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 38 percent from a year earlier to 901 million crowns ($149 million). The result exceeded an average 840 million crowns estimate in a Reuters survey of analysts.

The company kept its forecast for organic sales growth at 6 percent for the full year, which runs to end-September.

But Coloplast raised its margin target, saying it now expected an EBIT margin of around 29 percent at constant exchange rates for the year against 28 percent previously.

The EBIT margin in the third quarter was 31 percent which the company said was due to higher revenues in European markets.

Revenue grew to 2.8 billion crowns from 2.6 billion a year earlier, in line with analysts' average estimate.

Coloplast said its two largest businesses, Ostomy and Continence care, combined generated 2.2 billion crowns in revenue.

Revenue excluding acquisitions from the Ostomy business grew 6 percent and from Continence care by 9 percent.

Shares in Coloplast rose 1.1 percent to 1,195 crowns by 1038 GMT, roughly in line with the Copenhagen benchmark index . ($1 = 6.0406 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)