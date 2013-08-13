COPENHAGEN Aug 13 Danish healthcare products
maker Coloplast reported a rise in third-quarter
operating profit, aided by sales growth in all of its four
business units, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 943 million
Danish crowns ($168 million) in April-June, compared with 901
million crowns a year earlier and roughly in line with an
average forecast of 949 million crowns in a Reuters poll
.
The group reiterated its full-year forecast for organic
revenue growth of 5 percent to 6 percent in Danish crowns and
operating margin of between 31 percent and 32 percent at
constant exchange rates and in Danish crowns.
($1 = 5.6115 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)