COPENHAGEN Jan 30 Danish healthcare products
maker Coloplast on Wednesday reported first-quarter
operating profits just above expectations.
Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose
29 percent to 897 million crowns from 693 million in the first
quarter a year earlier, narrowly beating
forecasts.
The company kept its forecast for organic sales growth at
6-7 percent in local currencies for the 2012/2013 financial year
which runs to end-September, but cut growth forecasts in Danish
crowns to 5 to 6 percent.
It still expects its operating margin to rise to between 31
and 32 percent, from 30 percent in 2011/12.
