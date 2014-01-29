BRIEF-Invion Ltd anounces strategic alliance with The Cho Group
* cho group will make an equity investment via placement of 17.69% of existing shares
COPENHAGEN Jan 29 Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported first-quarter operating profit just above expectations, and raised its full-year revenue guidance.
Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 13 percent to 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($185 million) in October-December, above a forecast of 974 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
The group raised its 2013/14 full-year revenue outlook and now expects revenue growth of around 8 percent in local currencies from 7 percent previously.
It kept its guidance for EBIT margin of around 33 percent.
($1 = 5.4610 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)
* cho group will make an equity investment via placement of 17.69% of existing shares
April 17 Genentech, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG, said on Monday it got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its already approved immunotherapy drug, Tecentriq, to treat advanced bladder cancer.