COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Danish healthcare products
maker Coloplast reported a fourth-quarter operating
loss better than expected on Tuesday, following several profit
warnings throughout its financial year due to provisions it set
aside for U.S. lawsuits.
Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were
-1.75 billion Danish crowns ($257.58 million) in July-September,
better than a forecast of -1.83 billion crowns in a Reuters
Poll.
The company proposed a dividend payment of 11.5 crowns per
share and said it expected revenue growth of 8 to 9 percent in
Danish crowns. EBIT margin is expected to be 33 to 34 percent in
the fiscal year of 2015/16.
($1 = 6.7939 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)