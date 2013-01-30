* Coloplast Q1 EBIT 897 mln DKK vs avg forecast 882 mln
* Keeps FY outlook unchanged in local currencies, cuts in
DKK
* Share fall 4.8 pct
(Adds analyst comments, detail, share price)
COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 Danish healthcare product
maker Coloplast cut its full-year Danish-crown sales
forecast on Wednesday due to unfavourable currency developments,
after reporting first-quarter results roughly in line with
forecasts.
The company, which makes products ranging from urine bags to
wound dressings, kept its forecast for organic sales growth at
6-7 percent in local currency terms for the 2012/2013 financial
year which runs to the end of September.
It cut the same growth forecast in Danish crowns to 5 to 6
percent from 6 to 7 percent previously.
"It is due to foreign exchange developments, primarily the
development of the U.S. dollar," Jyske Bank analyst Frank
Andersen told Reuters. "The dollar is quite a bit weaker than it
was at the same time last year."
Shares in Coloplast traded down 4.8 percent at 1120 GMT,
underperforming the Copenhagen benchmark index which
rose 0.1 percent.
"The expectations on Coloplast are so high," said Sydbank
analyst Soren Hansen, adding that record-high turnover and
earnings in the first quarter should support the share price.
Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose
29 percent from the first quarter a year earlier to 897 million
crowns.
The result was higher than an average 882 million-crown
estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. Net profit grew 27
percent to 617 million crowns, just shy of an analyst forecast
of 620 million.
It expects its operating margin - a measure of profitability
- to rise to between 31 and 32 percent from 30 percent in
2011/12, both at constant exchange rates and in Danish crowns.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Mette Freande; Editing by Tom
Pfeiffer)