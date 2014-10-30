* Profit falls for the first time in 7 years
* Sets aside 1 bln DKK for U.S. lawsuits
* Sees Sales up 9 pct in 2014/15 despite price pressures
(Adds details, CEO comment)
COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 Danish healthcare products
maker Coloplast on Thursday reported a fall in
full-year profit for the first time in seven years after its set
aside 1 billion Danish crowns ($169 million) to cover possible
cost in U.S. lawsuits.
Pretax profit fell 12 percent to 3.91 billion crowns in the
fiscal year ending Sep 30 below the mean forecast of 3.16
billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company posted a seven percent revenue increase and
management expects the top line to grow nine percent in the
coming year.
Coloplast expects price pressures in 2014/15 to be in line
with those of 2013/14 of almost one percent.
The 1 billion crown one-off is the price expected to cover
possible settlements and other costs relating to U.S. insurance
claims on the use of mesh for treatment of pelvic organic
prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. .
Coloplast's ostomy care segment grew 8 percent, continence
care 10 percent, urology care 9 percent and wound & skin care 10
percent. Sales rose 6 percent in Europe, 10 percent in its other
established markets and 24 percent in emerging markets.
"We're particularly pleased with the sales performance in
our wound & skin care business and with the 24 percent growth in
emerging markets," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in the
statement.
Rival Smith & Nephew, some of whose business areas
but not all overlap with Coloplast, posted a 3 percent rise in
third-quarter trading profit, as growth in orthopaedic
reconstruction offset a decline in its wound management business
due to a product recall.
Shares were 1.34 percent down by 1230 GMT, underperforming
the Copenhagen main index which was 0.05 percent
higher. The company proposed a dividend payment of 7.5 crowns
per share bringing to total proposed payment for the year to
11.5 crowns.
(1 US dollar = 5.9119 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; writing by Ole Mikkelsen;
editing by Sabina Zawadzki)