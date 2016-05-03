* Danish company has started to recover market share, says
CFO
* Chinese growth hit by high staff turnover
(Releads, adds quotes, detail, background)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, May 3 Denmark's Coloplast
overcame problems in Britain to post what it described as highly
satisfactory growth in its largest market, lifting its shares,
though it trimmed 2016 sales guidance on sterling weakness ahead
of Britain's referendum on EU membership.
The company, which makes ostomy bags, wound dressings and
penile implants, said it is hiring staff and launching new
products in Britain to drive growth, regardless of the
referendum outcome.
"We have started to recover market share and are through the
challenges of the past financial year. We are very satisfied
with that," Chief Financial Officer Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
told Reuters.
The company now expects overall sales growth of 6-7 percent
in its 2015/16 financial year, down from an earlier forecast of
about 7 percent, he said, largely because of the weaker pound.
Revenue for the quarter to end-March came in at 3.60 billion
Danish crowns ($560.6 million) against a forecast for 3.63
billion in a Reuters poll. The company earned 1.17 billion
crowns operating profit, largely matching expectations.
The pound reached long-term lows against the dollar in
February after the announcement of a June date for the Brexit
referendum on EU membership. A British vote to leave would hurt
the economy, an overwhelming majority of economists said in a
Reuters poll last month.
Coloplast, which has invested heavily in China in the past
three years, expects growth to ease as it struggles to retain
staff in a highly competitive market for qualified workers.
Lonning-Skovgaard said that Coloplast's business depends on
strong relations with hospitals and nurses and paying higher
salaries had helped to halt staff departures.
(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)