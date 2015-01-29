(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN Jan 29 Denmark's Coloplast reported first-quarter operating profit just below expectations and lowered its full-year forecast for organic sales due to problems in Russia and the UK, sending its shares down by as much as 8 percent.

The company, which sells colostomy bags and wound dressings, said operating profit rose to 1.08 billion Danish crowns ($164 million) from 1.01 billion a year ago, but below a 1.13 billion crown forecast in a Reuters poll.

"The 6 percent sales growth we delivered in the quarter fell short of our expectations, so our first quarter performance is not satisfactory," Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said in the report.

The company, the fourth largest in Denmark by market capitalisation, has grown its revenue by almost 7 percent annually during the last three financial years and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by over 17 percent per year.

Rasmussen said the underlying business performance remains positive, but the company had challenges in Russia, where Western sanctions, a falling rouble currency and low oil prices have hurt the economy, and in its British homecare business.

"In Russia, the political situation will affect sales growth negatively throughout the year and in the UK, changed procedures for prescription processing have had a negative impact on our growth momentum," Rasmussen said.

Coloplast said it now saw organic sales growth of 8-9 percent from the previous forecast of 9 percent at constant exchange rates. The EBIT margin is still expected to be around 34 percent in the full-year.

Coloplast shares were traded 4.6 percent lower by 11.30 GMT at 519 crowns each, underperforming a 0.4 percent drop in the Danish benchmark index.

"We didn't get the expected profit guidance upgrade due to currencies and that hit the share that is priced as high as it is, in the case of Coloplast," analyst Michael Jorgensen from Alm. Brand Markets said.

Before Thursday's drop Coloplast's shares had increased almost 14 percent in the past six months, more than a 6 percent rise in the Copenhagen index. It is one of the most expensive stocks in the index compared to expected future earnings.

"Coloplast now mentions problems in Russia, which it earlier said would not be a problem," Jorgensen said.

Among Coloplast's competitors in different business areas are Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, CR Bard, Covidien and unlisted companies ConvaTec and Hollister. (Additional rpeorting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)