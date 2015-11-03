(Adds CEO comment, analyst, share price)
COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Danish healthcare products
maker Coloplast saw fourth-quarter operating profit
before taxes swing into a loss and its full-year results fall 62
percent after it set aside 3 billion Danish crowns ($445
million) for U.S. lawsuits.
Coloplast had already booked costs of 1.5 billion crowns in
the previous financial year for the legal cases, which relate to
product liability regarding transvaginal surgical mesh products.
On Sept. 14, Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District
of the U.S. state of West Virginia ordered Coloplast to make
substantial progress in the settlement process and to enter into
discovery phase of litigation with 200 cases, Coloplast said.
"There is an increased probability that certain cases will
proceed to trial," it said in its earnings statement.
Coloplast said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were
-1.75 billion Danish crowns (-$258 million) in July-September,
better than a forecast of -1.83 billion crowns in a Reuters
Poll, prompting its shares to jump.
For the full year, operating profit fell to 1.54 billion
crowns, compared with the 3.15 billion crowns the company earned
in the previous financial year.
"We've closed a difficult and challenging year with a good
Q4 performance and, overall, satisfactory full-year results,"
Chief Executive Lars Rasmussen said.
The company proposed a dividend payment of 11.5 crowns per
share and said it expected revenue growth of 8-9 percent in
Danish crowns. EBIT margin is expected to be 33 to 34 percent in
the fiscal year of 2015/16.
"The EBIT guidance is better than expected. It compensates
for a more cautious topline growth rate," analyst Michael Friis
Jorgensen from Alm. Brand Markets wrote in a note to clients.
By 1125 shares in Coloplast were up 5.3 percent while the
Copenhagen main index was up 0.3 percent.
($1 = 6.7950 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Heinrich)