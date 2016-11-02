COPENHAGEN Nov 2 Coloplast's British
operations are thriving again after some difficult years, but
the weak pound hurts the bottom line for the Danish healthcare
maker, chief financial officer Anders Lonning-Skovgaard said.
* "We have had a really good 2015/16 financial year in
England. After some problematic years we're now gaining market
shares there once again," Lonning-Skovgaard told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
* "The only way we've been hit by Brexit is the weakening of
the pound, as we report in Danish crowns," he said.
* Coloplast shares traded 2 percent higher in a negative
market at 1250 GMT.
* The company on Wednesday posted third-quarter EBIT
slightly below expectations.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen)