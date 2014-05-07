COPENHAGEN May 7 Danish healthcare products
maker Coloplast reported second-quarter 2013/14
operating profit before special items just above expectations
and raised its full-year outlook.
Coloplast said operating profit before special items rose to
984 million Danish crowns ($183.68 million) in January-March,
above a forecast of 966 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
.
The group raised its 2013/14 full-year revenue outlook and
now expects revenue growth of around 9 percent in local
currencies from 8 percent previously. The company now expects
an EBIT margin before special items of 33 to 34 percent from
previously around 33 percent.
Coloplast said it will pay an interim dividend of 4 crowns
per share. ($1 = 5.3571 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Heavens)