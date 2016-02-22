(Adds Colorado attorney general comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 22 A federal appeals court endorsed a
Colorado law designed to make it easier for the state to collect
sales taxes on out-of-state purchases made over the Internet.
Monday's decision by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in Denver reversed a lower court ruling that blocked Colorado
from enforcing its so-called "Amazon tax" law, named for online
retailer Amazon.com Inc.
The decision is a victory for states seeking to boost
revenue by ensuring that online shoppers pay taxes.
It is a defeat for the Direct Marketing Association, a trade
group that challenged the 2010 law, and which a year ago won
U.S. Supreme Court permission to pursue its case.
The law requires retailers that do not collect sales taxes
to report transactions to customers and state tax authorities,
with a goal of encouraging online shoppers - many unaware of
their responsibilities - to pay taxes.
In court papers, Colorado said the failure to pay cost more
than $170 million of tax revenue in 2012, and law professors
said the nationwide shortfall might top $11 billion.
The DMA claimed that the law violated the Commerce Clause of
the U.S. Constitution.
A federal district judge agreed in 2012, citing a 1992
Supreme Court ruling that barred states from collecting taxes
from retailers that had no local physical presence.
But in Monday's decision, Circuit Judge Scott Matheson said
that 1992 ruling, Quill Corp v North Dakota, applied "narrowly"
to tax collections, and that the district judge was wrong to
extend its reach to reporting obligations.
"Reporting requirements are designed to increase compliance
with pre-existing tax obligations," Matheson wrote. "DMA has not
shown the Colorado law imposes a discriminatory economic burden
on out-of-state vendors."
Christopher Oswald, the DMA's vice president of advocacy,
said his group is reviewing the decision, which upheld
requirements that "unduly break the bond of trust between
marketers and their customers."
Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman called the
decision an "important victory" that will make tax collection
easier and help "level the economic playing field" for in-state
businesses.
The 10th Circuit includes Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico,
Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming. Amazon now charges sales tax on
purchases by Colorado residents.
Last March, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that federal
courts could hear the DMA's challenge, while Justice Anthony
Kennedy in a concurrence called for the Quill ruling to be
reconsidered.
Kennedy said Internet retailing has caused a "startling
revenue shortfall in many States, with concomitant unfairness to
local retailers and their customers who do pay taxes at the
register."
The case is Direct Marketing Association v. Brohl, 10th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-1175.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Chris Reese)