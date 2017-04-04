(Refiles to remove extraneous words in headline)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, April 3 A 42-year-old Denver man choked
to death while taking part in an eating contest that requires
participants to consume a half-pound doughnut in less than two
minutes, authorities and media said on Monday.
Travis Malouff died on Sunday "from asphyxia, due to
obstruction of the airway," at the Voodoo Doughnut shop, the
office of the Denver medical examiner said in a statement.
Paramedics went to the east Denver location shortly after 1
a.m. on Sunday in response to reports of a man choking, a fire
department spokesman said. But Malouff was pronounced dead at
the scene, the medical examiner said.
Authorities would not confirm that Malouff died during an
eating contest, but Denver television station KUSA quoted an
unnamed eyewitness who said the man was taking part in the
doughnut chain’s "Tex-Ass" doughnut challenge.
Participants must eat a half-pound glazed doughnut, roughly
equivalent to six conventional-sized samples of the doughy
confections, in 80 seconds, the company says on its website.
The company’s "hearts go out" to the dead man’s family, Sara
Heise, a spokeswoman for the Portland, Oregon-based chain, said
in an email statement.
"While this matter is under investigation, we believe it
would be inappropriate to comment further," she added.
Voodoo Doughnuts offers quirky, specialty pastries, such as
a "Maple Blazer Blunt," a rolled-up pastry treat with red
sprinkles on one end making it appear like a smoldering
marijuana cigarette, according to its website.
The company has shops in California, Colorado, Oregon,
Texas, and one in Taiwan.
Malouff’s death was the second such report over the weekend,
after a 21-year-old student at Sacred Heart University in
Fairfield, Connecticut, died on Sunday, the Hartford Courant
newspaper reported.
Caitlin Nelson died at a New York City hospital three days
after she choked during a campus pancake-eating challenge, the
newspaper said, adding that her father, James Nelson, was a Port
Authority police officer who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Clarence Fernandez)