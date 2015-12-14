DENVER Dec 14 Colorado cinema massacre gunman
James Holmes was moved on Monday to a prison that specializes in
holding convicts with mental-health conditions, and which will
allow him to have more contact with other inmates, a prisons
spokeswoman said.
Holmes was moved from a transitional lockup to the San
Carlos Correctional Facility in Pueblo one day after his 28th
birthday, said Adrienne Jacobson, spokeswoman for the Colorado
Department of Corrections.
"He is now in more of a general population setting,"
Jacobson said. "It's a normal progression move."
The prison, about 100 miles (160 km) south of Denver, houses
about 250 inmates, but not all the convicts have mental-health
issues, Jacobson said. She added that Holmes was still
considered a security risk because of his notoriety.
Holmes was convicted in July of murdering 12 moviegoers and
wounding dozens more during a shooting rampage at a Denver-area
multiplex in 2012.
Prosecutors sought the death penalty for the California
native, who had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but
jurors could not unanimously agree the former neuroscience
graduate student should be put to death.
Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour sentenced
Holmes to a dozen consecutive life sentences with no possibility
of parole, plus a maximum 3,318 years for his conviction on
attempted murder and explosives charges.
Following his sentencing, Holmes was housed at the state
penitentiary in Canon City, where he had minimal contact with
other prisoners.
In October, another inmate attacked Holmes at the Canon City
lockup as they passed each while being escorted by prison
guards.
Holmes was not injured in the assault, and his attacker,
Mark Daniels, would be disciplined administratively rather than
in court, prison officials said at the time.
Jacobson said she could not call the latest move permanent
because circumstances could change, meaning Holmes might still
ultimately be transferred to another Colorado facility, or
perhaps out of state.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter
Cooney)