Nov 15 A measure that would make Denver the
first city in the United States to legalize the use of marijuana
in such venues as clubs, bars and restaurants is expected to get
enough votes to pass, backers and opponents of the initiative
said on Tuesday.
The announcement comes amid a string of victories for
proponents of medical and recreational marijuana use, with
voters in California and Massachusetts approving ballot
initiatives legalizing recreational use of the drug last week.
The Colorado measure will permit private businesses to allow
marijuana use by adults in designated areas with certain
exceptions. Backers of the initiative said it would make Denver
the first city in the country where cannabis enthusiasts can
enjoy the drug socially without fear of arrest.
"This is a victory for cannabis consumers who, like alcohol
consumers, simply want the option to enjoy cannabis in social
settings," Kayvan Khalatbari, a Denver businessman and lead
proponent of the so-called I-300 measure, said in a statement on
Tuesday.
While other states have authorized similar plans, Khalatbari
said Denver would be the first to actually implement them. He
said businesses in the city could start opening their doors to
pot users as soon as late January.
Approval for Denver's initiative was leading in preliminary
vote totals from last week's election. While the city's
elections agency said they would not certify results until next
Tuesday, campaigns that supported and opposed the measure both
agreed it had passed.
Rachel O'Bryan, the campaign manager for the opposition
group Protect Denver's Atmosphere, said by phone there did not
appear to be enough outstanding ballots for the measure to fail.
"Back in 2012, marijuana legalization passed with a strong
majority in Denver ... and now about four years later, I-300
passed with a much smaller margin. We think many voters voted in
favor of marijuana legalization, but didn't want to see
marijuana everywhere," she said.
She said the bill's opponents are concerned about public
safety as well as issues of second-hand smoke indoors. O'Bryan
said she hopes the city council and possibly the state's
Attorney General will closely examine the law to see if it runs
afoul of provisions in state law barring public pot use.
Recreational marijuana was first approved in 2012 by the
states of Washington and Colorado, and later by voters in
Oregon, Alaska and the District of Columbia. California,
Massachusetts and Nevada all approved recreational use after
voting last Tuesday.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco, editing by G
Crosse)