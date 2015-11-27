(Adds latest details on shooting from police)
By Keith Coffman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Nov 27 Police exchanged
shots on Friday with a gunman who stormed a Planned Parenthood
abortion clinic in Colorado Springs and opened fire with a rifle
in a burst of violence that left at least nine people injured,
police and hospital officials said.
As of late in the afternoon, some four hours after the siege
began, police officers and the suspect remained in a standoff
inside the building as authorities scrambled to evacuate staff
and patients who had been trapped inside, a police spokeswoman
said.
Progress in securing the building was slowed by the fact
that the gunman brought "some bags" with him into the clinic and
left several items outside, all of which needed to be checked
for possible boobytraps or explosives, said the spokeswoman,
Lieutenant Catherine Buckley.
No fatalities were reported by authorities. At least four
police officers were among those injured in the gunfire, along
with an undetermined number of civilians, Buckley said in her
briefing to reporters, carried live on CNN.
She said police were trying to open a line of communication
with the gunman, who appeared to have acted alone, but were so
far unable to establish voice contact with him. She said
authorities had yet to confirm his identity.
Asked if the gunman was holding hostages, Buckley replied:
"To our knowledge, at this point, we are still trying to
evacuate anyone else still inside the Planned Parenthood
Building."
Two hospitals in the area reported receiving a total of nine
patients from the shooting, but Buckley said not all of those
injured could immediately be transported from the scene,
suggesting some victims might still be stuck inside the clinic.
There was no information provided on the nature of the
injuries, or the condition of any of the victims.
Police swarmed the area around the building after an
emergency call reporting shots fired at about 11:30 a.m.
Mountain Time (1830 GMT), and officers ultimately confronted the
suspect inside the building, Buckley said.
"The officers inside the building have encountered the
individual," she said in an earlier news briefing. "They were
exchanging gunfire."
Live television footage aired by CNN showed several people
being escorted safely into police vehicles from the building,
which lies on the northwest side of Colorado Springs, about 70
miles (112 km) south of Denver.
In an account published by the Colorado Springs Gazette
newspaper, a local man told police arriving on the scene that
his daughter works at the clinic and was "in the line of fire,"
to which officers replied, "We're trying to get her out." The
suspect was armed with a high-powered rifle, the Gazette said
police told the man.
The FBI and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,
Firearms and Explosives were assisting local law enforcement
investigators.
President Barack Obama was notified of the shooting by his
Homeland Security adviser, Lisa Monaco, and "will be updated on
the situation as necessary, a White House official said.
'DOMESTIC TERRORISM'
The Planned Parenthood center provides abortions, screening
for sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy testing and other
services, according to its website.
"We don't yet know the full circumstances and motives behind
this criminal action," Vicki Cowart, president and CEO of
Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountains, said in a statement.
"We share the concerns of many Americans that extremists are
creating a poisonous environment that feeds domestic terrorism
in this country. We will never back away from providing care in
a safe, supportive environment that millions of people rely on
and trust," Cowart said.
As in much of the rest of the country, abortion is a
divisive issue in Colorado, figuring prominently in attack ads
during last year's Senate race between incumbent Democrat Mark
Udall and Republican challenger Cory Gardner, the winner of the
election.
The Colorado Springs clinic has been the target of repeated
protests, and in recent years moved to its current location,
which has been derided as a "fortress" by abortion foes.
At least eight clinic workers have been killed in violent
attacks on abortion providers since 1977, according to the
National Abortion Federation - most recently in 2009, when
abortion doctor George Tiller was shot to death at church in
Wichita, Kansas.
Clinics have reported nearly 7,000 incidents of trespassing,
vandalism, arson, death threats, and other forms of violence
since then, according to the abortion-rights group.
Hundreds of protesters picketed in front of the Colorado
Springs clinic in August as part of a push by abortion opponents
to cut off public funding for Planned Parenthood, according to
the Colorado Springs Gazette.
One man was charged with trespassing in 2012 after flouting
as many as 30 warnings to keep off clinic property, the paper
said.
Colorado Springs was the scene of a mass shooting on Oct. 31
in which a gunman killed three people near downtown before dying
in a shootout with police.
The city, home to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S.
Olympic training center, is also a hub for conservative
Christian groups such as Focus on the Family that strongly
oppose abortion.
The attack in Colorado sent jitters across the country. The
New York City Police Department reported it had redeployed some
of its "critical response" vehicles to Planned Parenthood
locations throughout the city. However, it said there were no
specific threats to those sites at this time.
