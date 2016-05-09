DENVER May 9 Jury selection was due to begin on
Monday in Colorado for the first civil trial of wrongful death
and personal injury claims stemming from a 2012 mass shooting in
which 12 people were killed and dozens wounded in a suburban
Denver movie theater.
A group of more than two dozen plaintiffs, including
surviving victims and relatives of the dead, have sued the movie
theater chain Cinemark USA and the cinema's property owners in
state court, accusing them of various security lapses.
According to the lawsuit, the companies failed to hire
sufficient security personnel in light of the cinema's previous
history of shootings and other violence.
It also cited a lack of surveillance cameras around the
theater's perimeter, a faulty emergency exit alarm that failed
to go off when the gunman launched his attack through the
cinema's rear door, and the failure of theater security
personnel to intervene once the shooting started.
Plaintiffs' attorney Marc Bern said Cinemark was especially
negligent in failing to notify its general managers about a U.S.
Department of Homeland Security advisory issued in May 2012
warning that movie theaters had been deemed potential targets
for terrorism.
Texas-based Cinemark owns the Century 16 Theater multiplex
where the gunman, James Holmes, opened fire with a semiautomatic
rifle, shotgun and pistol during a midnight screening of the
Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" on July 20, 2012.
In its answer to the lawsuit, Cinemark said the case should
be dismissed because the chain "did not have the legal duty to
foresee the injury-causing mass murderous assault committed by
James Holmes, nor did it have the legal duty to prevent it."
Holmes, a former neuroscience graduate student who pleaded
innocent by reason of insanity, was found guilty last summer of
murdering 12 people and wounding 70 in the rampage, and was
sentenced to life in prison.
Jury selection in the civil trial, the first arising from
the fatal rampage, was slated to begin in Arapahoe County
District Court in Centennial, Colorado, with opening arguments
expected to possibly get under way by day's end.
The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages for past and
future economic losses, including medical expenses, lost wages
and earning potential and disability, as well as for pain,
suffering and emotional stress.
A separate personal injury and wrongful death case filed in
federal court is expected to go to trial in July.
(Editing by Steve Gorman)