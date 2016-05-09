(New throughout, adds jury selection completed; judge rules
Homeland Security issue inadmissible)
By Keith Coffman
CENTENNIAL, Colo. May 9 A six-member jury was
chosen on Monday in Colorado to hear the first civil trial of
wrongful death and personal injury claims stemming from a 2012
mass shooting in which 12 people were killed and dozens wounded
in a suburban Denver movie theater.
Selection of the jurors, plus two alternates, set the stage
for both sides on Tuesday to begin delivering opening statements
in the lawsuit against the owner of the Century 16 Theater
multiplex in Aurora.
More than two dozen plaintiffs, including surviving victims
and relatives of the dead, have sued Cinemark USA Inc
and the cinema's property owners in state court,
accusing them of various security lapses they say contributed to
the tragedy.
A separate civil suit against Cinemark in federal court is
expected to go to trial in July.
According to the state lawsuit, the companies failed to hire
sufficient security personnel in light of a previous shootings
and other violence in the shopping mall where the theater is
located.
It also cited a lack of surveillance cameras around the
property, a faulty emergency exit alarm that failed to go off
when the gunman launched his attack through the cinema's rear
door, and the failure of security personnel to intervene once
the shooting started.
Plaintiffs' attorney Marc Bern said Cinemark was especially
negligent in failing to notify its general managers about a U.S.
Homeland Security Department advisory in May 2012 warning that
U.S. movie theaters were potential terrorism targets.
But in court on Monday, Arapahoe County District Judge
Phillip Douglass ruled the Homeland Security warning
inadmissible, saying it "might mislead and confuse the jury."
Texas-based Cinemark owns the multiplex where the gunman,
James Holmes, opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle, shotgun
and pistol during a midnight screening of the Batman film "The
Dark Knight Rises" on July 20, 2012.
In its answer to the lawsuit, Cinemark said the movie chain
"did not have the legal duty to foresee the injury-causing mass
murderous assault committed by James Holmes, nor did it have the
legal duty to prevent it."
Holmes, a former neuroscience graduate student who pleaded
innocent by reason of insanity, was found guilty last summer of
murdering 12 people and wounding 70 in the rampage, and was
sentenced to life in prison.
The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages for past and
future economic losses, including medical expenses, lost wages,
earnings potential and disability, as well as for pain,
suffering and emotional stress.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and David Gregorio)