BRIEF-Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
Nov 25 Colruyt :
* Revenue grows 3.9 pct to more than 4.4 billion euro
* The profit for the first semester of 14/15 increases though by 4.6 million euro to 180.7 million euro mainly as a result of the positive contribution from investments in associates
* Do not expect the economic climate and consumer confidence to recover in the short term
* We also expect the pressure on sales prices and margins to continue in the second half of the year
* Reiterate the outlook that net profit of the financial year 2014/15 will match or slightly exceed prior year's net result Link to press release: (bit.ly/1uU8l90) Further company coverage:
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
April 21 Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro (Ros Agro Plc) says: