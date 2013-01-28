BRUSSELS Jan 28 Belgian discount retailer Colruyt reported a 6.1 percent increase in consolidated sales for the first nine months of its 2012/2013 financial year, the group said on Monday

Sales for the first nine months of the group's financial year until March 31st came in at 6.26 billion euros ($8.43 billion), broadly in line with the 6.28 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)