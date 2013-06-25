BRIEF-Shanghai Lianming Machinery proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says actual controller proposed to pay cash dividend of 2.1 yuan for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
BRUSSELS, June 25 Belgian retailer Colruyt on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net profits and increased its dividend, saying it had managed to lure cost conscious shoppers into its discount stores.
Net profit for the group's financial year until the end of March rose 3.1 percent to 353.7 million euros ($462.44 million), above the 348 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The group also raised its dividend to 1.00 euros per share from 0.95 last year. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Robin Emmott)
March 30 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd
March 30 Genius Electronic Optical Co Ltd : * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/xYVawH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)