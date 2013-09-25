* Forecasts zero net profit growth for 2013/2014

* Analysts on average expecting 7 pct growth (Adds CEO comments)

HALLE, Belgium, Sept 25 Belgian discount grocer Colruyt said on Wednesday its net profit for the current financial year would be unchanged from last year, taking a far more cautious stance than analysts about its prospects.

Ahead of the announcement, analysts had expected the group's net profit in the year to the end of March 2014 to increase by 7 percent to 378 million euros ($510.58 million), according to Starmine data.

"We are cautious," chief executive Jef Colruyt told a shareholders meeting at the group's headquarters just outside of Brussels.

"There are many parameters which have a material impact on our cost structure and over which we have no control," Colruyt said, citing energy prices, wage costs and uncertainty of the labour market for consumers as examples.

Last year, the group also guided for flat net profit. In the end, it achieved a 3.1 percent increase in 2012/2013 net profit to 353.7 million euros.

The group, which in Belgium operates its flagship Colruyt discount grocery stores, the OKay neighbourhood shops as well as toy stores DreamLand and DreamBaby, said that in the first quarter of the 2013/2014 year revenues increased by 2.8 percent. ($1 = 0.7403 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)