BRUSSELS, June 26 Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt reported better-than-expected full-year earnings on Tuesday as its no-frills stores drew in a greater share of frugal consumers and it limited cost increases.

Colruyt, whose financial year runs until the end of March, said it net income rose 1.5 percent to 342.9 million euros ($427.63 million), above the 327 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The group had initially said its 2011/2012 net profit would be close to that of the previous year, with higher staff and energy costs, but said later that this would be challenging to achieve, sending down consensus estimates.

Colruyt, which in Belgium competes with Delhaize and Carrefour as well as German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, said that its market share grew as consumers sought lower prices.

Colruyt says its market share in Belgium had increased to 25.45 percent during the first three months of 2012, compared with 24.48 percent at the end of 2010.

The group, which operates 312 supermarkets in Belgium and 64 stores in France, said revenues increased 7.8 percent during the financial year, while core profit (EBITDA) was up 9.7 percent.

Colruyt said its French activities were not profitable, due to heavy price investments.

The group typically gives its outlook for the new year during the annual shareholders meeting in late September, but already said on Tuesday that the year ahead would be a challenging one.

The company is proposing a dividend payout of 0.95 euros per share, from 0.92 euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)