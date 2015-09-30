(Adds details on outlook)
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Belgian discount supermarket
operator Colruyt said on Wednesday it expected revenue
to rise between 2 and 4 percent in its 2015/2016 financial year,
with its net profit coming in at least at last year's level.
Colruyt, which competes with Delhaize, Carrefour
and Ahold as well as German discounters Aldi
and Lidl, traditionally provides its outlook for its financial
year until March 31 at its shareholder meeting in September.
Analysts on average had been expecting net profit for the
2015/2016 financial year to come in at 356 million euros ($399
million), slightly below the previous year's 363 million euro
profit.
"We don't see a significant improvement of the economic
climate in the short term," Chief Executive Jef Colruyt said.
"We expect the market to remain price competitive. It wasn't
too bad in the spring but it doesn't take much for this to
reignite," Colruyt added.
The 2014/15 net profit figure was lowered to 331 million
euros after the inclusion of a 31.6 million euro ($35.3 million)
competition fine for fixing prices of personal care products.
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Elaine Hardcastle)