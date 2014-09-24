(Adds CEO quote)

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt gave a marginally more optimistic outlook than usual on Wednesday, saying it expected full-year net profit to be flat or slightly higher than in the previous 12 months.

Analysts had on average expected a small increase in net profit to 353 million euros (451.2 million US dollar) for the year until the end of March 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"We expect that the economic climate and consumer confidence will not recover in the short term and that price deflation will continue," Chief Executive Jef Colruyt told a shareholders meeting at the group's headquarters.

Colruyt, which traditionally announces its outlook at its annual shareholders meeting, has for the past three years guided for a purely flat net profit.

The group, which competes with the likes of Delhaize , Carrefour, Ahold's Albert Heijn and German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, added that competition in Belgium remained tough.

Colruyt had a market share of 25.9 percent in the previous financial year, when it reported a 1.1 percent decline in net profit to 350 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7824 euro)