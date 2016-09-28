BRUSSELS, Sept 28 Belgian discount supermarket
operator Colruyt said on Wednesday it expected its net
profit in the current financial year to match or slightly exceed
last year's.
Colruyt, which competes with Ahold Delhaize and
Carrefour as well as German discounters Aldi
and Lidl, traditionally provides its forecast for its financial
year to March 31 at its shareholder meeting in September.
Analysts on average have been expecting net profit for the
2016/2017 financial year to come in at 374.5 million euros
($419.7 million), compared with the previous year's 366 million
euro profit.
Chief Executive Jef Colruyt told shareholders the company
expected the market to remain competitive.
"We do not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic
climate nor in the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in
the short term," he said, adding the group would seek to keep
operating expenses under control while continuing to invest in
employees, stores and innovation.
"We therefore expect the consolidated net result of the
2016/17 financial year to match and hopefully slightly exceed
last financial year's result," he said.
He added the outlook excluded a limited impact from the sale
of Colruyt's French food service business Pro a Pro.
($1 = 0.8922 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)