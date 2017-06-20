June 20 Belgian supermarket group Colruyt
on Tuesday reported full-year net profit above
analysts' estimates, lifted by a 19 million euro ($21.13
million) gain on the sale of its French food service business
Pro a Pro.
The 2016/17 net profit increased by 17 million euros to
383.2 million euros, beating the 375 million euros seen in a
Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Excluding the gain from the sale of Pro a Pro to German
retailer Metro , annual net profit
amounted to 364 million euros.
The gross profit margin for the fiscal year ending in March
remained stable despite falling in the second half due to price
pressure.
Belgium's largest retailer, which competes with Carrefour
and Ahold Delhaize's Delhaize and Albert Heijn
stores, as well as German discounters Aldi and Lidl, kept its
market share stable to 31.7 pct (versus 31.5 last year).
The group will propose a gross dividend of 1.18 euros per
share.
"We expect the market to remain competitive in 2017/18 and
do not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate
in Belgium and France in the short term," it said.
Traditionally, the group provides its forecast for its
financial year to March 31 at its shareholders' meeting in
September.
($1 = 0.8990 euros)
(Reporting by Manon Jacob; Editing by Adrian Croft)