BRUSSELS Nov 25 Belgian discount supermarket group Colruyt increased its net profit in the first half, against expectations of a decline, and maintained its full-year forecast of earnings matching or slightly exceeding last year's result.

Colruyt said the improvement was principally due to a positive contribution from Parkwind Group, an offshore wind farm operator of which Colruyt is the main shareholder.

The group's net profit rose by 2.6 percent in the first half of its financial year until March 31 to 181 million euros ($225 million), above the 171 million on average expected in a Reuters poll.

The group, which competes for Belgian shoppers with Delhaize , Carrefour and increasingly Dutch group Ahold, said the Belgian market share of its Colruyt banner stores inched up to 26.4 percent.

Overall, volumes increased, but revenue growth was more muted because of price deflation, strong competition and consumers' preference for cheaper products.

Colruyt gave a marginally more optimistic outlook than usual in September, saying it expected full-year net profit to be flat or slightly higher than in the previous 12 months.

It maintained that on Tuesday.

However, it said it did not expect the economic climate and consumer sentiment to recover in the short term, while pressure on sales prices and margins would continue in the second half.

Rival Delhaize earlier this month announced a fall in sales in Belgium in its third quarter until Sept. 30 and warned that the fourth quarter would not be better.

It faced supply disruptions and industrial action after in June announcing a programme to cut 2,500 jobs and close some Belgian stores over the next three years. (1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Keiron Henderson)