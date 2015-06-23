BRUSSELS, June 23 Belgian discount grocer Colruyt said on Tuesday it gained market share and kept operating margins stable in its 2014/2015 financial year, though its net profit was weighed down by a regulatory fine.

The group said that in spite of tough competition it increased its market share in Belgium, where it competes with Delhaize, Carrefour and German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, to 31 percent.

On Monday, Belgium's competition regulator fined Colruyt 31.6 million euros ($35.3 million) for fixing prices of personal care products between 2002 and 2007.

Net profit for the group's financial year ended March 31 came in at 331 million euros, below the average forecast of 354 million in a Reuters poll of ten analysts.

Excluding the fine, net profit would have been 363 million euros, above the average forecast and in line with the group's guidance.

In September, Colruyt predicted a result in line with, or just above, the previous financial year when it made a net profit of 349.8 million euros.

The group will pay out a dividend of 1 euro per share to its shareholders, the same as last year.

Colruyt said it expected the market to remain challenging in the new financial year, adding it would give a more detailed outlook at its shareholder meeting in late September.

($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter)