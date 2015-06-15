June 15 U.S. gun maker Colt filed for bankruptcy
protection on Sunday and has put itself up for sale in an
unusual auction with an opening proposal from its current owner.
The bid? Zero dollars.
An affiliate of private equity firm Sciens Capital
Management has proposed buying Colt Defense by
assuming obligations including up to $105 million in outstanding
loans and as much as $20 million in new loans, court documents
filed on Monday show.
The so-called stalking horse bid does not involve any cash
and sheds $250 million in bonds. In other words, Colt would look
much like it does now, only without the bonds.
Normally, when a deeply troubled company like Colt proposes
to shed an obligation like its bonds, the owners of the company
would lose their investment as well.
That is pretty much what bondholders proposed in May,
according to the filings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington, Delaware. The bondholders sought ownership of Colt
in return for eliminating half the bond debt, a move Colt
rejected as too risky.
Colt feared bondholder ownership could damage relationships
with customers, which include the U.S. government, and might
jeopardize the lease on company facilities in West Hartford,
Connecticut, its Chief Restructuring Officer Keith Maib said in
court documents.
The Colt lease is held by an affiliate of Sciens Capital
Management.
Maib said the sale was the only way to avoid a shutdown of
the business, which would disrupt critical weapon deliveries to
law enforcement, eliminate 800 jobs and put retiree benefits at
risk.
Colt declined to comment.
Sciens' bid is only an opening move and an auction has been
proposed for Aug. 3.
"Anyone who believes it's too low, they have a right to put
in whatever bona fide bid they want," said Van Conway, president
of turnaround firm Conway MacKenzie, who is not involved. He
said Colt would attract bidders. "The company is an icon."
Kevin Starke, an analyst at CRT Capital, said the standard
for selecting a winning bid in bankruptcy auction is "highest
and best," and bondholders might worry Sciens will influence
what amounts to "best."
"I think the bondholders will move to have the judge prevent
Sciens from being the stalking horse," said Starke.
Colt is known for its revolvers that Americans carried as
the country expanded westward in the 19th Century. Sales of its
modern sports rifles and handguns tumbled in the past year.
