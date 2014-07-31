KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
July 31 Colt Group Sa :
* 2014 full year EBITDA guidance remains as previously advised in April 2014
* Group EBITDA of 145.4 mln euro (18.9 pct margin) (H1 2013: 158.0 mln euro) represented a year on year decline of 12.6 mln euro (8.0 pct)
* Restructuring programme outlined in April has commenced and remains on track to deliver targeted savings in 2014 and beyond
* H1 revenue 770.4 million euro versus 788.9 million euro year ago
* Overall group revenue declined by 2.3 pct (3.3 pct constant currency) due mainly to a contraction in voice business from regulatory price declines and exit from low margin reseller customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will implement delisting risk warning from May 2 after it recorded net losses for two years in a row