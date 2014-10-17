Oct 17 Telecoms provider Colt Group SA
said Chief Financial Officer Mark Ferrari would leave the
company at the end of the year and appointed Hugo Eales in his
place effective Nov. 1.
The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data
centres for large and mid-sized companies, said Ferrari was
returning to Fidelity Investments, from where he joined Colt on
a secondment three-and-a-half years ago.
Fidelity Management and Research Company, a part of Fidelity
Investments, is Colt's biggest shareholder with a 41.15 percent
stake.
Eales has held senior leadership roles in telecommunications
and IT Services companies, including as global CFO for BT Global
Services, Colt said in a statement.
