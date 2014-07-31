July 31 Telecoms provider Colt Group SA's first-half pretax profit fell 18.6 percent, hurt by a fall in its IT services revenue.

The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for large and mid-sized companies, backed its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) outlook.

Pretax profit fell to 13.6 million euros ($18.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, while revenue slipped 2.3 percent to 770.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.7467 Euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)