Feb 26 Telecommunications company Colt Group SA
reported a 45.8 percent drop in full-year pretax
profit, hurt by lower revenue from its voice and IT services
divisions.
The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data
centres for large and mid-sized companies, said its pretax
profit fell to 23 million euros ($26 million) for the year ended
Dec.31 from 42.4 million euros a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 5.1 percent to 1.49 billion euros, mainly
due to a planned withdrawal of some low-margin voice contracts.
Voice services revenue dropped 18.3 percent.
($1 = 0.8798 euros)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)