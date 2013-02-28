Feb 28 European telecoms provider Colt Group SA
reported a marginal rise in full-year core earnings as
revenue grew for the first time in seven years.
The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data
centres for large and mid-sized companies, said adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
rose to 333.6 million euros ($437.3 million), from 332 million
euros a year earlier.
Colt, which also offers audio and web conferencing and cloud
services, said revenue increased 2.6 percent to 1.59 billion
euros. Revenue fell 1.9 percent in 2011.
Revenue from the voice services division increased 1 percent
to 568.6 million euros. Revenue from the business had declined
by between 8 and 12 percent annually in the previous four years.
Data revenue, which includes network and bandwidth services,
rose 2.4 percent to 824.1 million euros.
Colt shares closed at 123.5 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.