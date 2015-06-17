(Corrects second and last paragraph to show that Colt was not
considering abandoning the sale, unless it is forced by the
court to accept an alternative)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del, June 16 Bondholders of gun
maker Colt ripped into the bankrupt company's private equity
owner in a court hearing on Tuesday, saying the firm sped up its
decline by starving it of cash and investment.
A Colt lawyer also told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie
Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, that the gun maker planned
to sell itself to its current owner, Sciens Management, and wipe
out $250 million of bond debt. However, he also said bondholders
had proposed an alternative plan that was being reviewed.
Colt Defense filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday,
after a year of sharply falling sales and dwindling cash that
made it hard for the company to meet demand for its sports
rifles and handguns.
A bondholder attorney told Silverstein that Sciens was to
blame for Colt's inability to compete.
"What do they (Sciens) do with the cash? They take it for
themselves," said Robert Stark, of Brown Rudnick, which
represents a group of large bondholders. "There is no corporate
governance here. There is only Sciens."
Colt had planned to use the hearing to seek approval to
borrow $20 million from its current lenders. John Rapisardi, an
attorney with O'Melveny & Myers, which is representing Colt,
said the company needed cash to make Wednesday's payroll.
Just hours before the hearing began, Stark's group presented
the company with its proposal for lending Colt desperately
needed money. Stark wanted the judge to order Colt to accept the
proposal, which he said was more favorable towards Colt.
Silverstein approved an interim loan to carry the company
for the coming days and scheduled a hearing on Monday on the
bondholder loan proposal.
Colt has said it needs to quickly get out of bankruptcy to
reassure customers such as the U.S. government that it remains a
viable provider of weapons. To overhaul its debt quickly, it has
proposed selling the company to Sciens, essentially setting the
price at zero dollars. Colt would exit bankruptcy much as it is
today, but without its bond debt.
"This one is a bit odd," said Rapisardi, describing the
proposed sale. He said if the court rejects the company's plans
and it is forced to accept the loan from the bondholders, Colt
may end up with a traditional Chapter 11 turnaround rather than
a sale.
The case Colt Defense, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of
Delaware, No. 15-11296
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Richard Chang)