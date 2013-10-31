Oct 31 European telecoms provider Colt Group SA
reported a 4.4 percent drop in core earnings due to
lower voice revenue, changes in its product mix and lower data
margins.
Shares in the company were down 3.5 percent at 122.6 pence
at 0843 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. The stock was among
the top percentage losers on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.
Colt, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for
large and mid-sized companies, said group earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to
78.0 million euros ($107.41 million) for the quarter ended Sept.
30 from 81.6 million euros a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 1.1 percent to 386.5 million euros.
The company said revenue was also hurt due to regulatory
rate cuts across Europe and the impact of foreign exchange rate
fluctuations on its sterling-denominated revenue.
Colt had said in July that it expected core earnings to be
subdued in the second half of the year due to continued
investment in strategic areas.
"Given that Colt's record of cash generation is poor, we
believe further execution will have to be shown before the
potential of Colt's plans is reflected in share price
performance," J.P. Morgan Cazenove analysts wrote in a note.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)