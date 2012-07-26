July 26 European telecoms provider Colt Group SA
said its first-half profit grew 52 percent on higher
revenue from its data and voice businesses.
Colt, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for
large and mid-size companies, said its pretax profit rose to
33.2 million euros ($40.25 million) for the six months ended
June 30, from 21.8 million euros a year earlier.
The company that also offers audio and web conferencing and
cloud services, said revenue rose about 4 percent to 797.9
million euros.
Revenue from its data segment that contributes a little more
than half of its overall top line increased 2 percent to 407.7
million euros reflecting the continued take-up of the company's
ethernet services.
Colt said revenue from its voice business that includes
telephone and fixed line services rose about 4 percent to 290.3
million euros.