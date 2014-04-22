April 22 Colt Group SA
* Q1 revenue 399.8 million eur versus 392.1 million eur year
ago
* Group revenue for quarter amounted to eur 399.8 million
(Q1 '13: eur 392.1 million)
* Voice services revenue grew 0.8 pct (Q1 '13: declined
4.6%)
* Network services revenue grew 0.4 pct
* Year on year revenue growth of 2.0 pct (Q1 '13: declined
* On a constant currency basis group revenue grew 1.2 pct
(Q1 '13: declined 0.7 pct) with contributions from all four
lines of business
* Q1 it services revenue grew 15.0 pct
* Group EBITDA of eur 74.1 million (Q1 '13: eur 80.5
million) represented a year on year decline of eur 6.4 million
(8.0%).
* We expect that execution of all of business plans will
result in certain workforce restructuring actions during second
half of 2014
* Expect 2014 EBITDA (before restructuring charges) to range
c.5 pct to 10 pct below current consensus estimates of eur 325
mln
* Announcing planned reduction in carrier voice business,
will withdraw from approximately 85 pct of carrier voice trading
contracts over next few months
* In addition we expect to incur restructuring charges in
second half of 2014 of approximately eur 30 mln relating to
execution of plans laid out above.
* Decision will result in loss of about eur 175 mln of
annualised revenue (total 2013 carrier voice revenue was eur
250.4m), with roughly half reduction evident in FY 2014
* Payback on restructuring will typically be in range of 9
to 12 months and for most part occur in 2015.
