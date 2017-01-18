BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.
Lilly, which has its own migraine-prevention drug in development, has agreed to pay $46.50 per CoLucid share, a premium of about 33 percent to the stock's Tuesday close.
Migraine is a large but under-treated condition that affects roughly 36 million Americans. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
BUENOS AIRES, May 29 A strike by one of the labor unions at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in Argentina, the site of three cyanide solution spills in 18 months, has ended, the company said on Monday.